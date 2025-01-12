Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena and Steve Discuss John’s Absence

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 13 - 17, 2025

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Leo (Greg Rikaart) provides Marlena (Deidre Hall) troubling information.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Marlena discuss John’s absence.

A panicked Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) interrupts Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Ava (Tamara Braun).

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) notices Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) and Tate (Leo Howard) are bonding.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) has strong words for Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) goes to Arnold (Galen Gering) for assistance.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!