The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Bill Offers Luna a Chance at a Normal Life

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Luna and Bill are sitting on the sofa discussing her horrendous crimes. She knows how horrible it was for her to kill two men and will never forgive herself for her actions. She knows the pain she’s caused the two men’s families is irreversible. As Luna begins to cry, Bill stops to make excuses for her. He says she doesn’t know how to cope with trauma and stress which is all Poppy’s fault. He also knows how young she was when she had Luna. She says that’s no excuse for her mother’s poor parenting skills (probably not the time to be criticizing someone else’s behavior…). Bill says he understands how difficult it is to be a parent and admits making a few mistakes of his own (like sleeping with your son’s fiancée right before their wedding?). Luna says she understands sometimes folks need help to get out of trouble. Bill says that’s why he’s there. He’s going to help Luna because he understands her like no one else can (What is this foolishness?). He wants to give her a chance at a normal life (Is Luna on house arrest for the rest of her days? What is happening?).

