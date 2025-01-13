DAYS' John-Paul Lavoisier Details Bonds With Co-Stars Lauren Koslow and Louise Sorel

Lauren Koslow, John-Paul Lavoisier, Louise Sorel Steven Bergman Photography; Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM; Steven Bergman Photography

Since birth, Days of Our Lives' Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) has had two mother figures: bio mom Kate (Lauren Koslow) and surrogate mother Vivian (Louise Sorel). The actor delved into his working relationships with his character's pair of soap moms in a Soap Opera Digest interview.

Lavoisier appreciates so much about Sorel. He explained:

Everything that Louise is, she’s my favorite kind of person. I just want to be surrounded by a bunch of Louises for the rest of my life – her stories, her personality, who she is, what she’s done… We both love Seinfeld. The Golden Girls is my second favorite show, and she was married to somebody [Herb Edelman] who was on The Golden Girls, which I had no idea about.

Lavoisier went on:

She’s from New York. We know a bunch of the same people, and she loves to run lines. Not that other people don’t, but some people only want to run scenes a couple times before they tape. I love to run scenes over and over again, and Louise is the same way. On a day when I worked with Louise, I was in her dressing room the whole day, so we could hang out, chat and run lines over and over again. That makes for such a pleasurable work environment.

He's equally copacetic with Koslow, saying: