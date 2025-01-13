DAYS' John-Paul Lavoisier Details Bonds With Co-Stars Lauren Koslow and Louise Sorel
The actor discusses his working relationships with the actresses
Since birth, Days of Our Lives' Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) has had two mother figures: bio mom Kate (Lauren Koslow) and surrogate mother Vivian (Louise Sorel). The actor delved into his working relationships with his character's pair of soap moms in a Soap Opera Digest interview.
Lavoisier appreciates so much about Sorel. He explained:
Lavoisier went on:
He's equally copacetic with Koslow, saying: