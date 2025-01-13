Days of Our Lives Recap: Philip and Kate Urge Sarah to Lie to Xander

John-Paul Lavoisier

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Outside, Marlena is talking to Shane about John’s location. As she hangs up, Steve and Kayla arrive. They inquire and Marlena fills them in and says she was trying to relay the contents of her conversation with Cat. Steve inquires and Marlena fills them in on the story of John being a hero in Greece rather than a villain.

Marlena and Steve walk in and have a seat. They chat a bit and she says she’s so tired of cooking for one (Marlena doesn’t cook!). Steve insists John must miss her just the same. Marlena says she’s trying to be thankful, especially considering what Julie is experiencing. Steve notes missing John doesn’t make her less compassionate towards Julie.

Steve asks if Marlena has heard from John and she tells him about receiving strawberries and cream on Christmas Day. She directly asks if John is ok but Steve says he’s not privy to any of the details. Marlena is worried he’s slipping farther and farther away (I may not make it through this storyline…).

Horton Square: Cat and Chad run into each other and she tells him about staying in Salem. She hopes Salem will be big enough for the both of them. Chad knows Felicity needs her and understands why she’s back. He goes on to say he wants to put their entire situation behind him.

Chad asks about her plans and a possible job. Cat relays she already has an interview with Dr. Marlena Evans. She was surprised Marlena would even consider her considering her connection to Abigail’s family. Chad says Marlena is the best and always willing to provide folks with second chances (We even got a Ben Weston mention).

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Maggie and Xander chat about working with Philip and Titan. He talks about how wonderful it felt to be the sole heir of Victor’s company only to have all of it ripped out from under him. Maggie reminds him that he still has his birthright. Xander just has to share with Philip.

Xander wants to get rid of Philip, which worries Maggie. He promises he would never do anything to be separated from Sarah and Victoria. Maggie reminds Xander how Victor loved all of his children equally, whether or not he always expressed it appropriately. Maggie understands working with Philip won’t be easy but implores him to do so for the sake of Victor’s legacy. Xander gets smart-mouthed and asks how well that worked for Maggie when she tried working with Alex. He tries to take his words back, but Maggie is all good as she was used to dealing with Victor. She pleads with Xander to try and get along with his brother and he says he’ll do it for her. With that, she kisses Xander on the cheek and exits.

Titan: Philip leaves a message for Stephanie when Kate arrives. He fills her in about what happened with Stephanie and how the word is out about the forged letter. Kate wants to know how her son could be so careless. She waxes on a bit about how the Brady’s are so self-righteous. Philip thinks it’s more than that as Stephanie is simply hurt by his lies. Kate impresses the seriousness of the situation. Philip gets it knowing Xander will both end his employment and his life.

Kate thinks Stephanie’s upset is cause for optimism as it means she still cares. Philip thinks the situation is even more dire because of the possible damage to both Belle and Stephanie’s careers based on his fraudulent actions. As they discuss, Sarah walks in.

Kate and Philip try to play coy but Sarah comes out with all the details about the forged letter. She says she hasn’t told Xander because Philip’s life will promptly come to an end. Kate proposes Sarah keep the truth from her husband. Sarah is none too pleased with that idea but says she’ll do her best to keep Philip safe. Kate is hearing none of it and says Philip had a right to his father’s legacy. Everyone knows Philip was Victor’s favorite son (ummm…) and would have inherited Titan had he not been in a mental institution at the time. Sarah isn’t buying what Kate is selling. Philip FINALLY interrupts and asks why Sarah came to see him rather than running home to tell Xander the truth. Sarah says she wanted answers about why gaining half of Titan was so important as to screw over his own brother.

Kate interjects saying Vivian is responsible as she was out for her own gain. She relates it to how Kristen and Gwen used her. Sarah finds the comparison comical but Kate doubles down and begins citing a list of every horrible action Xander has ever taken. Philip takes another angle saying it’s dangerous to give Xander un-checked power over Titan. He goes on to say Xander was just talking about bribing board members to sign on to taking over DiMera Enterprises. Philip says all he’s ever wanted to do was make his father proud of him, which has shaped his entire life. Being co-CEO of Titan may be his last chance to make his father proud. He all but begs Sarah to not destroy his entire life by telling Xander the truth. Sarah is clearly moved and quickly exits to contemplate her choices.

University Hospital – Kayla’s Office: Stephanie spills the beans to Sarah about the forged letter. She goes on to tell Sarah how Vivian set up the entire situation and how Philip couldn’t offer up any justifiable explanation.

Stephanie says her relationship with Philip is over. Sarah says she used to feel that way about Xander but now he has proven himself. Stephanie can’t imagine the same outcome with Philip. She wonders how Sarah thinks Xander will respond when she tells him. Stephanie wishes Sarah luck before she exits.

Stephanie grabs her phone and listens to Philip’s voicemail. She deletes it just as Kayla walks in. Stephanie explains a bit about what happened with Philip and says their relationship is over. Kayla asks for details but Stephanie remains vague only saying she saw a side of Philip that puts business above everything and everyone.

Endings

Cat thanks Chad for making their first encounter not awkward. He assures her everything is ok and makes her exit.

Steve tells Marlena he can relate to what she’s going through. That being said, he and Kayla have always found their way back to each other. He knows she and John will do the same. Steve says he and Kayla are there to support her. With that, Marlena takes her exit. As she walks out, a very worried look passes across Steve’s face, and he calls Shane.

Stephanie tells her mother she should probably focus on her career and push dating to the side for now. Kayla understands but thinks her daughter shouldn’t give up on love. She suggests they head to the house for to indulge in sweets and treats.

Kate is happy Philip stood up for himself. He expresses his happiness at hearing his mother’s supportive words. Philip assures Kate his words to Stephanie were from the heart and hopes they convinced her to keep the secret.

Sarah arrives home to find Xander awaiting her return. He asks about her job but she says she didn’t see Kayla. Sarah says she did run into Stephanie and they discussed his dreadful partnership with Philip. Before Sarah can say more, Xander tells her about his time with Maggie and how he promised her to do his best to work side by side with Philip. When Xander returns to her conversation with Stephanie, Sarah conceals the truth and the two hug.

