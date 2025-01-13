Fights Continue to Brew on General Hospital
Willow stands her ground on General Hospital.
This week on General Hospital, lines are being drawn in the sand. Kai (Jens Austin Astrup) tells Trina (Tabyana Ali) if the team wins, he has to make the choice on if he's returning to PCU. Meanwhile, at the Q mansion, Sonny (Maurice Benard) suffers another heart attack. Over at GH, Carly (Laura Wright) questions Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) on why she's keeping Michael's (Chad Duell) family from him. Later, Drew (Cameron Mathison) demands Michael's parents give the kids back to Willow as Drs. Gannon (Sawandi Wilson) and Jones (Van Hansis) are paged to head into the ER as Michael is in distress.
Watch the promo below.
Scroll to Continue