GH's Cameron Mathison on Playing Manipulative Drew: "I’ve Never Had People Hate Me So Much"

The actor shared how public opinion has gone against his character

Cameron Mathison ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

General Hospital's Cameron Mathison (Drew) is sharing his thoughts on his character's manipulative turn. In an interview with Woman's World, Mathison discussed how the former marine-turned-congressman is loathed in Port Charles for betraying friends and family and sleeping with his nephew's wife. He said:

It was a dramatic change. What I noticed the most is how the rest of Port Charles talks about Drew. People hate him! With all the things the Quartermaines have done, with all Jason [Steve Burton] and Sonny [Maurice Benard] have done, a little infidelity is making Drew the evilest person alive.

Fans are loving to hate Drew these days, he admitted:

I’ve never had people hate me so much. I went to Christmas Con, and almost everybody in line was livid at Drew. I’m trying to take smiley pictures with a Christmas tree in the background, and they’re throwing things at me.

Whether Drew stays manipulative or goes good again, Mathison seems down for the ride. He explained: