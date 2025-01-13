Skip to main content

Jeopardy! to Halt Production For Week Due to L.A. Fires

Jeopardy! stops production for the week due to the L.A. wildfires.
Jeopardy! is shutting down production for the remainder of the week due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Deadline is reporting the show has stopped production for this week, as it it films at Sony's studio lot in Culver City. 

The show was preparing to shoot shoots between Wednesday and Friday but will reschedule for a later date. The show was slated to film on Jan. 27. No word on when it will return to taping.

Jeopardy joins other game shows, such as The Price is Rightmoving their schedules due to the fires. The re-launch of Hollywood Squareswhich was set to premiere Jan. 9, was moved to Jan. 16.

