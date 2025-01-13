Joy Behar Shares Why Agent Advised Her Against Joining The View

The comedian explains why her agent told her not to join The View at first

Joy Behar ABC/Lou Rocco

On a recent episode of The View's spinoff podcast Behind the Table, Joy Behar opened up to EP Brian Teta about why her agent advised her not to take the job on the talk show years ago.

Behar revealed:

The call comes for this job to do The View with Barbara Walters. Do you know that my agent told me not to take it?

At the time, Behar said that she'd had a role on a sitcom and had filmed a pilot for another one; her agent advised her against The View, which wouldn't pay enough. However, she disagreed with that take. She remembered telling the agent: