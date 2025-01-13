Premiere of Hollywood Squares Pushed to Jan. 16 Due to LA Wildfires

The show will debut one week later than expected

Drew Barrymore, Nate Burleson Sonja Flemming/CBS

The premiere of the rebooted Hollywood Squares has been pushed. In a new press release, CBS announced that, due to the ongoing wildfire crisis in Los Angeles and nearby areas, the game show, featuring Nate Burleson and Drew Barrymore, will premiere this week.

RELATED: Nate Burleson and Drew Barrymore Tease Revived Hollywood Squares

Hollywood Squares was originally scheduled to premiere Thursday, Jan. 9 at 8 PM EST on CBS. Now, it will debut Thursday, Jan. 16, at 8 PM EST on CBS.