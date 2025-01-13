Skip to main content

General Hospital's Leslie Charleson Dead at 79

Leslie Charleson, General Hospital

Leslie Charleson

Sad news for General Hospital fans. GH icon Leslie Charleson has died at the age of 79. 

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini shared the news on X (formally Twitter)

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson,” he continued, Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaine family, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at #GeneralHospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time. #GH

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Charleson joined General Hospital as Monica in 1977, and Monica became one of the show's most iconic characters opposite of Stuart Damon's Alan Quartermaine. 

Our condolences go out to Charleson's family and friends. 

Share your favorite Leslie Charleson or Monica Quartermaine memories in the comments below. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Leslie Charleson
General Hospital

Leslie Charleson Returning to Work at GH

By Mike JubinvilleComment
Leslie Charleson 04
General Hospital

GH's Leslie Charleson Sidelined By a Leg Injury

By Mike JubinvilleComment
Monica
General Hospital

Leslie Charleson Signs New Contract With General Hospital!

By Jamey GiddensComment
bergman54235
General Hospital

General Hospital's Leslie Charleson Placed On Recurring

By Jillian BoweComment