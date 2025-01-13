General Hospital's Leslie Charleson Dead at 79

Leslie Charleson ABC/Scott Kirkland

Sad news for General Hospital fans. GH icon Leslie Charleson has died at the age of 79.

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini shared the news on X (formally Twitter).

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson,” he continued, Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaine family, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at #GeneralHospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time. #GH”

Charleson joined General Hospital as Monica in 1977, and Monica became one of the show's most iconic characters opposite of Stuart Damon's Alan Quartermaine.

Our condolences go out to Charleson's family and friends.

Share your favorite Leslie Charleson or Monica Quartermaine memories in the comments below.