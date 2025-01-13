Rolling Stone Delves Deep Into Jeopardy! Hosting Evolution and Future Plans

Ken Jennings YouTube

Rolling Stone went behind the scenes at Jeopardy! to get the skinny on the program's busy past few years (with host changes galore and the loss of Alex Trebek, for example). For a period of time, both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik were anchoring episodes, but eventually Jennings became the full-time host.

Former champ Matt Amodio competed in front of both Bialik and Jennings. He said the Call Me Kat actress was both nice and fun, but added she was:

clearly is not the Jeopardy! fan that Ken is, and was just unable to bring that same level of knowledge and energy. As an experienced player, like myself, it’s a little frustrating when the host doesn’t know to do something that I would have known just as a viewer of the show.

EP Michael Davies also watched Jennings blossom as a host over time, revealing:

I saw the look that the contestants would have when he’d walk out on the stage, or his facility with the material. I remember at one point, somebody buzzed in and gave the wrong response, and they said, ‘Who is Gainsborough?’ And he said, ‘Oh, no, I’m sorry, it’s Gainsborough’s great rival,’ and named some other obscure artist. It was just a moment, [but] who on earth other than Ken Jennings could have that moment? As time went on, we started to hear more from our television stations that they were starting to see Ken was making a lot of progress as he got more attempts. And then Mayim, which was absolutely her right, elected not to cross the picket line during the [SAG-AFTRA] strike. And as Ken got more reps, I think he got better and he earned the job.

During his tenure at the help (his current contract is up in May), Davies has expanded the Jeopardy! universe. He's instituted a slew of new things, including a spinoff podcast, Pop Culture Jeopardy! and a Second Chance Tournament, and more.

One area he might want to build even further in is in streaming. Pop Culture Jeopardy! is available on Amazon Prime, while Sony will be selling next-day streaming rights for Jeopardy! in fall 2025.

Davies commented: