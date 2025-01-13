Skip to main content

Rolling Stone Delves Deep Into Jeopardy! Hosting Evolution and Future Plans

The magazine chatted with the current team at the hit game show
Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings

Rolling Stone went behind the scenes at Jeopardy! to get the skinny on the program's busy past few years (with host changes galore and the loss of Alex Trebek, for example). For a period of time, both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik were anchoring episodes, but eventually Jennings became the full-time host.

Former champ Matt Amodio competed in front of both Bialik and Jennings. He said the Call Me Kat actress was both nice and fun, but added she was:

EP Michael Davies also watched Jennings blossom as a host over time, revealing:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

During his tenure at the help (his current contract is up in May), Davies has expanded the Jeopardy! universe. He's instituted a slew of new things, including a spinoff podcast, Pop Culture Jeopardy! and a Second Chance Tournament, and more. 

One area he might want to build even further in is in streaming. Pop Culture Jeopardy! is available on Amazon Prime, while Sony will be selling next-day streaming rights for Jeopardy! in fall 2025.

Davies commented:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

TMZ Delves Into Mayim Bialik's Jeopardy! Departure

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies Confirms Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as Season 39 Hosts

By Carly SilverComment
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies Talks Mayim Bialik's Departure and Ken Jennings Getting The Gig

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Jeopardy!
Game Shows

Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies: "We Hope to Have a Hosting Announcement Very, Very Soon"

By Carly SilverComment