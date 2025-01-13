Team Behind The Jerry Springer Show Recalls Challenges of Working on Chatfest

Jerry Springer YouTube

Netflix's new The Jerry Springer Show docuseries, Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, has premiered. In the process, the talk show's former team members are getting real about the experience of working on the headline-making program, opening up to The Independent.

A producer on Jerry during its height in the '90s, Melinda Chait Mele felt the need to make the program succeed against fellow ratings juggernaut The Oprah Winfrey Show. She said:

It was just extraordinary pressure. There were times I worked 20-hour days for days on end. It was gruelling, heavy and chaotic… but satisfying in a way.

Toby Yoshimura, another former producer, goes into his alcohol and cocaine addictions in the documentary. He helped find and prep contestants, he explained. For example, the show once tried to explore bestiality with an ep called "I Married a Horse" (yanked before it aired).

In addition, claims that Jerry guests were manipulated and exploited have continued to rear their heads decades later. Director Luke Sewell responded:

Jerry himself would say, ‘No one forced people to come on the show.’ Obviously you get people that would fake their stories, but there’d be people with genuine stories that felt like Springer could help them. It was a very convenient way of passing off what they were doing as some kind of public service – giving people a chance to come on TV who might ordinarily not have.

Yoshimura also noted there were picketing protesters in front of the studio when they came to work. He explained: