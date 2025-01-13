Skip to main content

Team Behind The Jerry Springer Show Recalls Challenges of Working on Chatfest

Revisit the hectic of Springer's show in a Netflix documentary
Jerry Springer Show

Jerry Springer

Netflix's new The Jerry Springer Show docuseries, Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, has premiered. In the process, the talk show's former team members are getting real about the experience of working on the headline-making program, opening up to The Independent.

A producer on Jerry during its height in the '90s, Melinda Chait Mele felt the need to make the program succeed against fellow ratings juggernaut The Oprah Winfrey Show. She said:

Toby Yoshimura, another former producer, goes into his alcohol and cocaine addictions in the documentary. He helped find and prep contestants, he explained. For example, the show once tried to explore bestiality with an ep called "I Married a Horse" (yanked before it aired). 

In addition, claims that Jerry guests were manipulated and exploited have continued to rear their heads decades later. Director Luke Sewell responded:

Yoshimura also noted there were picketing protesters in front of the studio when they came to work. He explained:

