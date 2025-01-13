Skip to main content

The Price Is Right Remains Dark Amid L.A. Fires

The Price is Right continues staying dark due to L.A. fires.
The Price is Right

The fires throughout the Los Angeles area continue to keep The Price is Right darkLast Wednesday, the long-running game show, along with late night shows After Midnight and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, suspended taping and remained dark for the rest of the week, with Kimmel heading back into taping on Monday Deadline reports. All three shows have live studio audiences. The trade site also revealed TPIR and After Midnight will continue being down until Monday and Tuesday for now.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

TPIS At Night Hero
Game Shows

The Price is Right at Night Pays Tribute to Military and First Responders With Holiday Heroes Special

By Jillian BoweComment
TPIR and B&B
The Bold and the Beautiful

The Price Is Right and The Bold and the Beautiful Celebrate July 4th With Independence Day-Themed Eps

By Jillian BoweComment
The Price Is Right
Game Shows

CBS Orders More Primetime for The Price Is Right

By Jillian BoweComment
The Price Is Right
Game Shows

The Price Is Right and Play Your Cards Right Get Reboot Green Light from ITV

By Jillian BoweComment