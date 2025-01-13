The Price Is Right Remains Dark Amid L.A. Fires

CBS

The fires throughout the Los Angeles area continue to keep The Price is Right dark. Last Wednesday, the long-running game show, along with late night shows After Midnight and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, suspended taping and remained dark for the rest of the week, with Kimmel heading back into taping on Monday Deadline reports. All three shows have live studio audiences. The trade site also revealed TPIR and After Midnight will continue being down until Monday and Tuesday for now.