The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Claire and Jordan Reunite

Claire and Jordan are together again on The Young and the Restless.

Colleen Zenk and Hayley Erin

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) gets a stunning invite. Look for Chelsea and Victor (Eric Braeden) to have a mutual understanding and surprise Adam (Mark Grossman).

Summer: The Newman tartlet (Allison Lanier) sticks to her guns.

Damian: He (Nathan Owens) hides something from Nate (Sean Dominic).

Victor: Mr. Moneybags reveals Ian’s (Ray Wise) lies and becomes doubtful of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Claire: The former au pair (Hayley Erin) faces Jordan (Colleen Zenk). Later, Claire tells Nikki and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about her encounter with her aunt and her return to Genoa City. Watch for Claire to issue a threat to Jordan.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) shares his suspicions with Chance (Conner Floyd).

Ian/Sharon: The former cult leader’s retaliation against Sharon (Sharon Case) becomes treacherous. Look for Sharon to fight to escape.

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) makes a big decision. Later, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) pushes Billy to tell the truth.