The Young and the Restless Recap: Nate Reconsiders Misleading Damien

The Young and the Restless Recap for January 13, 2025
Zuleyka Silver, Sean Dominic

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nate and Audra are hanging out at his place after returning from Los Angeles. He reviews their earlier conversation and thinks what she said about him putting himself out there to Damien isn’t true. Audra thinks he did what he thinks was best. Nate isn’t certain as he thinks he should have taken the more direct approach and simply told Damien they are brothers. Audra counters if Damien turns down his job offer he can go back and tell him the full story. Nate thinks the whole story will be a lot to handle. He was worried he would scare his brother off. Audra worries delaying the story will cause more problems between the brothers in the long run.

