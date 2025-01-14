The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy Makes a Pitch to Return to Forrester Creations

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Carter, Hope, Brooke and Steffy are having a conversation in the Forrester main office. Steffy wants to come back to work at Forrester, but Hope wants to make sure she knows it won’t be anything close to the same situation as before. Steffy understands it’s not an ideal situation but is willing to make the best of an odd situation. Carter understands she’s protecting her investment in the company and Steffy says she’ll except being President. Brooke checks to make sure Steffy understands she would have to answer to them. Steffy hesitates and says she doesn’t want to be the former CEO who loses her family company. There is still so much she wants to accomplish towards securing her legacy. With that, Steffy says she’s willing to answer to them and asks if they can make a deal.

