Chrishell Stause Dishes About Fictional "Real Estate" on Neighbours

The actress brings her Selling Sunset expertise to her latest soap gig

Steven Bergman Photography

A star of Netflix's hit reality show Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause knows a thing or two about real estate. The soap star, currently appearing on Neighbours, brought her worlds together by weighing on the real estate of the Aussie sudser.

On a clip posted to Neighbours' official X account, Stause said:

I would say the Erinsborough real estate is a lot more charming than the real estate I'm used to seeing in the Hollywood Hills.

She commented:

You can tell families have lived here for years, and I think that's part of the charm of the show.

The actress also offered some decor tips. Check out her thoughts below.