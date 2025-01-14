Chrishell Stause Dishes About Fictional "Real Estate" on Neighbours
The actress brings her Selling Sunset expertise to her latest soap gig
A star of Netflix's hit reality show Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause knows a thing or two about real estate. The soap star, currently appearing on Neighbours, brought her worlds together by weighing on the real estate of the Aussie sudser.
On a clip posted to Neighbours' official X account, Stause said:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
She commented:
The actress also offered some decor tips. Check out her thoughts below.