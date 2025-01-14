Perkie's Observations: Carly and Drew Fight to Influence Willow on General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullen

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Lulu is home and Laura is relieved to see her. Lulu blames Dante for losing Charlotte and is worried about her being with Valentin. Laura thinks Dante did the right thing going after her but Lulu disagrees. Laura tells her to ask for help next time and is certain Valentin is keeping Charlotte safe. Lulu asks about Anna shooting Charlotte and Laura explains. Lulu says she might have been the one to lead the shooter to Prague. Laura promises to help her find Charlotte again.

Willow insists she's still Michael's wife, despite Carly angrily claiming she and Sonny are his family. Sonny wants to hear what Portia has to say.

Drew tells them Willow can keep them away from Michael and there is nothing they can do about it. Willow says she's enacting her rights, but Carly tells Portia they are separated. Portia says it's Willow's right to make the decisions on Michael's care. Drew says the family can have access to Michael if they return the kids.

Carly says the kids would be upset to know Willow is keeping them from Michael so Willow thinks maybe they've gone too far. Carly says Drew is insinuating himself in Willow's marriage again. Carly questions whether Willow ever loved Michael but when Drew speaks up Carly tells him to leave.

Carly begs Willow to think twice before she makes a mistake but Drew says Carly is trying to manipulate her. Carly disagrees, telling Willow that Drew is pushing this situation to the edge, so she has no one to turn to but him.

Nina asks to talk to Sonny and he tells her to talk some sense into Willow. Nina wants to advocate for the kids as how they will need their mother. She says not to waste time fighting.

Sonny tells everyone the kids are going to Nina so Willow can take care of them in exchange for knowing what's going on with Michael. Carly says Michael has always taken care of her and Willow needs to do right by him.

Brad checks in with Lucas and gets and update on Michael. Lucas tells him about Michael and Willow’s separation and says he's worried about Wylie and Amelia.

Portia asks Brad for help checking if any patients have recently overdosed from Digitalis to see if there is a pattern that has gone unnoticed.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Cyrus Targets Michael as His Next Victim

Cody asks Tracy's advice about the money he got from Drew to invest. Cody says Serenity is close to a deal and he needs to make an offer but she tells him to wait.

Trina is surprised to see Kai and Stella know each other and are spa buddies. Cody runs into them and seems interested in the odds of the next game.

Cody finds Brad and asks to help him get in touch with Selena because he has money and a sure thing. Brad wants in on the action.

Stella stops by to see Tracy and offers her condolences for Michael and tells her about TJ and Molly's separation because of the baby's death. She says she's cried about a baby in the hospital nursery and Tracy admires her strength. Tracy talks about the losses Monica has endured over the years and how close they are. (How odd that this would air today, after Lesley's passing).

Monitors go off for Michael so Lucas and Isaiah work to save him. Isaiah suspects a Digitalis overdose and gives him Digoxin to counteract it.



Lucas tells Sonny and Carly there were complications but Michael is getting better.

Isaiah updates Portia about Michael's situation and says they have to call the police and tell them someone is killing patients with Digitalis.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!