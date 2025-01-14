Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Jordan Demands Answers From Ian

Colleen Zenk, Ray Wise

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

A furious Jordan is sitting in the hotel room when Ian arrives back. She wonders where the hell he has been and pours out the coffee she bought for him. Ian doesn’t like her tone and says he was tending to their business. She wonders if he’s looking out for his own interests but Ian says his work is for the greater good. Jordan thinks he’s led their enemies right to their door when they are so far away from accomplishing their final goal. With that, she demands and explanation.

The Young and the Restless Recap: Nate Reconsiders Misleading Damien

