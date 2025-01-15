DAYS' Jackée Harry Talks Powerful Paulina Making Major Moves in Salem

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

Mayor Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry) is calling the shots in Salem on Days of Our Lives. Harry delved into Paulina's choices for District Attorney and squaring off with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) with Soap Opera Digest.

Last year, Paulina fired the DiMera heir as DA. Harry recalled:

She wants this town to run properly and by the book. She can’t have his finagling going on. He’s lying to everybody. Of course, he’s powerful, and we know he’s manipulative, but he’s also savvy and he’s a DiMera. So who knows where the bodies will be? But she’s got to deal with him. Today, if you are in politics — a mayor, a councilman, a congresswoman — you’ve got to deal with characters known and unknown. EJ is one of those known factors, but he’s repulsive.

Jada (Elia Cantu) was the one who convinced Paulina to axe EJ. Jada was afraid of retaliation, but Paulina let her know she's got her back. Harry said:

We know he’s going to strike back with something, but Paulina’s like, 'I got your back. It will be two of us, maybe three of us [against EJ].' You know, Paulina’s got connections. The mayor’s got connections, but EJ is formidable. The whole DiMera family is. The first time I came up against EJ, I said, 'Oh God! Am I being written off? Are y’all killing me?' They were laughing. I said, 'I know I’m going to lose. They’re going to find me dead.' It’s challenging being a woman going up go against a man, but I welcome the challenge.

In the interim, Paulina has named EJ's ex-sister-in-law (and onetime fling) Belle Black (Martha Madison) to the post. And the mayor figures she made the right choice. Harry explained: