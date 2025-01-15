Skip to main content

DAYS' Jackée Harry Talks Powerful Paulina Making Major Moves in Salem

The iconic actress discusses Paulina pulling no punches in her DA decisions
Jackee Harry

Mayor Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry) is calling the shots in Salem on Days of Our Lives. Harry delved into Paulina's choices for District Attorney and squaring off with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) with Soap Opera Digest.

Last year, Paulina fired the DiMera heir as DA. Harry recalled:

Jada (Elia Cantu) was the one who convinced Paulina to axe EJ. Jada was afraid of retaliation, but Paulina let her know she's got her back. Harry said:

In the interim, Paulina has named EJ's ex-sister-in-law (and onetime fling) Belle Black (Martha Madison) to the post. And the mayor figures she made the right choice. Harry explained:

