Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and The Restless Net WGA 2025 Nominations

Three of the four daytime sudsers received nominations for the 2025 Writers Guild Awards

Only three of the four current daytime dramas received a nomination for the 2025 Writers Guild Awards (WGA) nomination. The WGA released the nominees list, and Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless were given nods, while The Bold and the Beautiful was not. B&B did not put itself up for submission, something they did in 2023.

Y&R's showrunner Josh Griffith is not eligible for a nomination due to his Fi-Core status.

Days of Our Lives, Peacock

Head Writer: Ron Carlivati

Writers: Sonja Alarr, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Henry Newman, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock.

General Hospital, ABC

Head Writers: Chris Van Etten and Elizabeth Korte.

Writers: Nigel Campbell, Ashley Cook, Emily Culliton, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Catherine LePard, Patrick Mulcahey, Dan O’Connor, Shannon Peace, Stacey Pulwer, Anne Schoettle, Scott Sickles, Micah Steinberg.

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Head Writer: Amanda L. Beall

Writers: Susan Banks, Jeff Beldner, Marin Gazzaniga, Lindsay Harrison, Marla Kanelos, Rebecca McCarty, Madeleine Phillips, Dave Ryan.

Bicoastal ceremonies will take place for the winners on Feb. 15, with a ceremony being held in New York at the Edison Ballroom and in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton.