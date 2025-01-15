Days of Our Lives Recap: Jada Confronts EJ’s Lies

Dan Feuerriegel

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Hernandez House: A shirtless Javi is setting up breakfast. Gabi arrives and assumes it’s for her. Just then, shirtless Kerry walks in and kisses her cousin. Gabi embarrasses Javi about Kerry and then says she didn’t realize he had invited Kerry to spend the night. Javi immediately pulls out something of JJ’s and gives his cousin the business.

The two men located their shirts and chit chat over breakfast. Just then, Javi gets a notification about Lady Whistleblower’s new column, once again ripping Leo and Body & Soul. He reads a bit and Kerry laughs, saying Leo has ruined the show.

When next we see the lovebirds, they have finished breakfast and Kerry is wearing an I Love Rochester sweatshirt. They chat a bit about his hometown and Kerry asks for more details about the latest column. Javi doesn’t want to continue the conversation as she continues to rip into Leo. Kerry doesn’t get it and Javi ribs him for being jealous. Kerry doesn’t find it funny, and Javi tries to comfort him saying he’s trying to make a fresh friendship start with his former flame. With that, Kerry pulls Javi into a passionate kiss to remind him of their chemistry.

Javi pulls back and says he doesn’t want to rush things and make the same mistakes he did with Leo. Kerry isn’t thrilled but says he only wants Javi to be happy. With that, Kerry says he has to get to work and makes his exit. He leaves the sweatshirt behind and Javi puts it on (good grief).

Paulina and Abe’s Place: Abe and Paulina are eating breakfast when Leo arrives with updates on Body & Soul. He pitches bringing Charlemagne back from the dead, which doesn’t thrill the executive producer. He gives him a “hard no” but Leo pushes saying he’s already written the scripts. Without an invitation, he goes into his story pitch (Charlemagne is pregnant? Really?). He quickly mentions he already spoke to Hattie and brings up her reunion with Bonnie. They mention all the issues on set, but Leo says he doesn’t think she was responsible for the cupcakes nor Johnny cheating on Chanel.

Leo brings up Lady Whistleblower and how she is responsible for the current woes of the troubled soap opera. Abe says he may have some news about the identity of the anonymous columnist. He says Stephanie has a lead as she went to Chad to do some digging. She didn’t find out the identity but did discover the paychecks are being sent to a bank in Rochester, NY. Leo says he’s going to put Rafe on the case. Abe says the show can’t afford to foot the bill but Paulina says she’ll cover the charges. Before he leaves, Leo asks once again about bringing Hattie back on board. Abe relents and agrees to run his ideas past Kate.

Salem P.D. – Lobby: JJ walks in and Shawn Douglas welcomes him and says they are all set to be partners. They shake hands and JJ brings up Shawn D’s split with Belle. Shawn D. says they’ll be seeing a lot of each other as she is the new DA.

Gabi walks in and hands JJ his money clip. They get all adorable and flirty while discussing a potential second overnight visit. Before she leaves, Gabi gives Jada the wedding planning book from Javi.

Salem P.D. – Jada’s Office: Jada is reading a text from Rafe saying he’s still away on his Black Patch case. With that, she gives her fiancée a call and leaves a message relaying how worried she is about him.

Shawn Douglas enters and Jada relays her worries about Rafe’s disappearance, including the weird text she received. Shawn D. thinks they should call Steve and Jada immediately picks up her phone. She hangs up and is freaking out because Steve says Rafe isn’t on a case for Black Patch. Shawn D. inquires and Jada explains what happened on New Year’s Eve. She suddenly remembers EJ was the one who brought up the case which is when Rafe left.

Salem P.D. – Lobby: Shawn Douglas returns and Gabi asks about Jada. He says she just left the station. With that, Gabi makes her exit. Shawn D. asks about his connection to Gabi and JJ says they are exploring possibilities. JJ asks what’s going on with Jada and Shawn D. indicates it’s about Rafe.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ answers Rafe’s phone and sends it to voicemail. Just then, Arnold emerges from the tunnels. EJ wants to know why Arnold is still at the mansion (disobedient dolt tickled me). Arnold says being in the motel was boring which is why he was meandering around the tunnels. EJ is not amused as he is under so much stress with hiding Rafe in the tunnels. Arnold makes himself at home and says he wants to remain at the mansion. If anyone sees him, they will think he’s Rafe. Arnold thinks posing as Rafe will help keep Jada from being too suspicious. Just then, the doorbell rings and EJ sends Arnold to the tunnels to feed Rafe.

EJ finds Jada at the front door in need of a conversation. He resists but Jada walks in, saying Steve never sent Rafe on a case. EJ tries to cover but Jada isn’t buying what he’s selling. She notes how strangely he was behaving that evening and pushes him for details about Rafe’s whereabouts. EJ suggests Rafe simply has cold feet about their impending nuptials.

Endings

Abe sits with Paulina while he calls Kate about bringing Hattie back. Her reaction is clearly over the top and then Abe calms her down by updating her on the search for Lady Whistleblower.

Leo arrives at the Hernandez House to see Rafe.

Shawn Douglas updates JJ on Jada’s suspicions about Rafe and says she headed over to the DiMera mansion to see EJ.

Jada wonders if EJ went after Rafe as payback about losing his job. EJ pushes back and Jada threatens to take him in for questioning. As EJ fights back, Arnold emerges from the tunnels…

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!