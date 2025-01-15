Perkie’s Observations: Tracy Lays Claim to the Quartermaine Children on General Hospital

Jane Elliot

Lucky checks in with the head of the Redemption Mission that Cyrus works for to get information. She tells him Cyrus' focus is to give comfort to hospitalized and long-term care patients. Josslyn overhears and interrupts to ask about Cyrus at Rice Plaza and the woman confirms he was there doing his charity work.



Lucky and Josslyn compare notes about Cyrus. Josslyn tells him about the animosity between Dex and Cyrus.

Lucas tells Liz someone tried to kill Michael and explains what happened. Liz can't believe someone with access to the hospital is killing patients with Digitalis. Liz summons Lucky to tell him about the attempt on Michael's life. Lucky asks if Cyrus was there, but Lucas doesn't remember seeing him. The three discuss everything and wonder what connects all of the victims and why Cyrus would have wanted them dead.

Drew stops by Nina's to say he's there to support Willow but Nina yells at him for convincing her to keep Michael's parents away. Nina accuses Drew of manipulating Willow and says he has a sick hold on her.

Nina says she sees Drew and how he has pushed Willow to compromise herself, but Drew says Nina doesn't let Willow make her own choices. Nina accuses Drew of blowing up Michael and Willow’s marriage, but he says he's only been honest with Willow. Nina asks if Drew told Willow they were having sex. Drew says it won't serve any purpose and he loves Willow.

Willow explains to Wylie that Michael was hurt and needs to stay in the hospital. She promises his father is doing everything to get better. Sasha interrupts to talk to Willow and tells her to leave. Willow explains the deal she made with Sonny and Carly because she's Michael's medical proxy.

Sasha can't believe Willow would do this, but Willow says she's doing what she needs to do to keep her kids. Willow says the situation doesn't involve Sasha and wonders why she is interested. The two argue back and forth before Willow storms out.

Lulu asks Tracy for help in trying to find Charlotte again and complains about what happened in Prague. She is looking for money and Tracy agrees to help only if Lulu gets a solid lead. Martin shows up but tells Lulu he has no information nor how to contact Valentin.

Martin tells Tracy that Willow will be taking her kids home but Tracy says the Quartermaine children will remain at the mansion. Martin says Tracy doesn't have the right to make that decision and a deal has been made with the grandparents. Tracy disagrees, saying Monica wants them at the house. Martin says Tracy is breaking the law, but she doesn't care.

Jason warns Sonny that whoever tried to kill him will try again and promises to take care of the situation. Jason heads to the hospital and Carly tearfully wonders how they will get Michael through this crisis. Carly is worried about the scars Michael will sustain. Jason reminds her about the Russian clinic Ava went to for her burns and Carly wonders how she got in. Jason tells her it was with Valentin's help. Carly hopes the clinic is the answer for MIchael.

Dante checks in with Carly about Michael's condition before heading off to join Sonny in the chapel. Dante and Sonny share a hug. Sonny updates Dante on what happened to Michael and Dante explains what happened in Prague. Dante says Sonny needs to tell the police if he knows who was behind the explosion.

Nina finds Sonny to tell him Tracy refused to let Willow have the kids. She says Sonny and Carly won't have access to Michael. Nina tells him to go to the mansion and get the kids from Tracy.

Felicia arrives and tells Jason and Carly they have to leave the ICU.

