Skip to main content

Hollywood Squares to Air Episode Post-AFC Divisional Playoff Game After Wildfire Schedule Shift

The game show will air a one-off episode Jan. 19 after a major football game
Hollywood Squares

Several days after CBS announced it would shift the premiere of the Hollywood Squares reboot due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the show will air again in a key slot. In a press release, the network announced that the game show will air specially on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 10 PM EST. That is directly after the AFC Divisional Playoff Game, in which the Baltimore Ravens will play the Buffalo Bills.

RELATED: Premiere of Hollywood Squares Pushed to Jan. 16 Due to LA Wildfires

After its Jan. 16 premiere date and the Jan. 19 episode, Hollywood Squares will air next on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 8 PM. After that, Hollywood Squares will move to 10 PM EST on Wednesday nights (starting with Jan. 29), part of CBS' Game Night programming.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Hollywood Squares
Game Shows

Premiere of Hollywood Squares Pushed to Jan. 16 Due to LA Wildfires

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Nate Burleson, Drew Barrymore
Game Shows

Nate Burleson and Drew Barrymore Tease Revived Hollywood Squares

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Drew Barrymore, Daytime Emmys
Game Shows

CBS Reboots Hollywood Squares Centered on Drew Barrymore

By Jillian BoweComment
Nate Burleson, Drew Barrymore
Game Shows

CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson to Host Hollywood Squares Reboot Featuring Drew Barrymore

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment