Hollywood Squares to Air Episode Post-AFC Divisional Playoff Game After Wildfire Schedule Shift

Several days after CBS announced it would shift the premiere of the Hollywood Squares reboot due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the show will air again in a key slot. In a press release, the network announced that the game show will air specially on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 10 PM EST. That is directly after the AFC Divisional Playoff Game, in which the Baltimore Ravens will play the Buffalo Bills.

After its Jan. 16 premiere date and the Jan. 19 episode, Hollywood Squares will air next on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 8 PM. After that, Hollywood Squares will move to 10 PM EST on Wednesday nights (starting with Jan. 29), part of CBS' Game Night programming.