Skip to main content

Sheinelle Jones Explains Today Show Absence Over "Family Health Matter"

The co-anchor posted a message today on Instagram
Sheinelle Jones

Sheinelle Jones is opening up about why she's stepped away from Today for a bit. On Instagram, Jones, a co-anchor on 3rd Hour of Today, posted a message indicating she is dealing with a "family health matter." As a result, she has been absent from Today since Dec. 18. She thanked her Today family and fans, then wrapped up this note by saying she'd see everyone soon.

While Jones did not elaborate on the nature of the health issue, an insider told People the matter is:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The source clarified that the health matter does not pertain to Jones herself or her three kids. They added:

Read Jones' full message below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Hoda Kotb, Today
Talk Shows

Hoda Kotb's Absence From Today Raises Questions

By Jillian BoweComment
Sheinelle Jones, Today
Talk Shows

Sheinelle Jones Returns to Today Show After Vocal Cord Surgery

By Carly SilverComment
Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Today
Talk Shows

WATCH: Craig Melvin to Succeed Hoda Kotb as Savannah Guthrie Co-Anchor on Today Show (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb
Talk Shows

Savannah Guthrie on Hoda Kotb's Today Exit: "We’re Basically in The Same Phase of Life"

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment