Sheinelle Jones Explains Today Show Absence Over "Family Health Matter"
The co-anchor posted a message today on Instagram
Sheinelle Jones is opening up about why she's stepped away from Today for a bit. On Instagram, Jones, a co-anchor on 3rd Hour of Today, posted a message indicating she is dealing with a "family health matter." As a result, she has been absent from Today since Dec. 18. She thanked her Today family and fans, then wrapped up this note by saying she'd see everyone soon.
While Jones did not elaborate on the nature of the health issue, an insider told People the matter is:
The source clarified that the health matter does not pertain to Jones herself or her three kids. They added:
Read Jones' full message below.