Sheinelle Jones Explains Today Show Absence Over "Family Health Matter"

Sheinelle Jones is opening up about why she's stepped away from Today for a bit. On Instagram, Jones, a co-anchor on 3rd Hour of Today, posted a message indicating she is dealing with a "family health matter." As a result, she has been absent from Today since Dec. 18. She thanked her Today family and fans, then wrapped up this note by saying she'd see everyone soon.

While Jones did not elaborate on the nature of the health issue, an insider told People the matter is:

serious.

The source clarified that the health matter does not pertain to Jones herself or her three kids. They added:

Sheinelle appreciates the support she’s received from fans and viewers in her absence. She’s especially grateful for her tight-knit Today show family and co-hosts, for all their love during a sensitive time.

Read Jones' full message below.