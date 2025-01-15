Skip to main content

WATCH: The View's Whoopi Goldberg Defends Carrie Underwood's Right to Sing at Trump Inauguration (VIDEO)

The EGOT winner spoke out after Underwood announced her upcoming performance
Whoopi Goldberg, The View

After news broke that singer Carrie Underwood has agreed to sing at Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, the ladies of The View weighed in on the decision. Underwood has long avoided answering questions about her political affiliations, but in a statement, she said she was performing at the ceremony in order because Americans must come together. Whoopi Goldberg, as always, had something interesting to say.

Referencing Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's decision to meet with Trump last year, Goldberg said:

She went on:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The hosts noted Trump's inauguration is on the birthday of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They noted that everyone can do what they like that day, whether that is watching or attending Trump's inauguration or honoring Dr. King's legacy. Joy Behar commented that people make their own choices as long as America is still a free country. Goldberg chimed in:

Watch the segment below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sunny Hostin
Talk Shows

WATCH: The View Co-Hosts Fire Back at Trump After He Slams Harris Interview (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Whoopi Goldberg
Talk Shows

The View Bleeps Whoopi Goldberg Talking About "Unhinged" Donald Trump

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
The View, Whoopi Goldberg
Talk Shows

WATCH: The View Co-Hosts Weigh in on Donald Trump's Presidential Election Win (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Whoopi Goldberg The View Bigger
Talk Shows

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Fact Checks Joe Rogan's Misleading Statements in Trump Interview (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment