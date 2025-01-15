WATCH: The View's Whoopi Goldberg Defends Carrie Underwood's Right to Sing at Trump Inauguration (VIDEO)

After news broke that singer Carrie Underwood has agreed to sing at Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, the ladies of The View weighed in on the decision. Underwood has long avoided answering questions about her political affiliations, but in a statement, she said she was performing at the ceremony in order because Americans must come together. Whoopi Goldberg, as always, had something interesting to say.

Referencing Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's decision to meet with Trump last year, Goldberg said:

People do what they do for whatever reasons. It's like Joe and Mika. They felt that's what they needed to do, and I gotta stand behind them, you know? And I've got to stand behind her.

She went on:

No, not 'or not.' If I believe that I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right. And so I have to support. It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in... I won't be watching, you know? But that's me.

The hosts noted Trump's inauguration is on the birthday of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They noted that everyone can do what they like that day, whether that is watching or attending Trump's inauguration or honoring Dr. King's legacy. Joy Behar commented that people make their own choices as long as America is still a free country. Goldberg chimed in:

But it's up to us that doesn't start to change, you know? Well, we're trying, yes. And it's important not to forget that we have that right. It is up to us.

