The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge and Eric Worry About Steffy’s Devious Plan

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for January 15, 2025
Thorsten Kaye, John McCook

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy is chatting with Ridge and Eric in the Forrester living room. She knows Hope and Carter are not naïve and Ridge agrees they should be suspicious. She understands they are trying to figure out why she would want to return to the company they stole out from under their family. Eric agrees they will be suspicious of what shenanigans she’s trying to pull. Steffy gets their concerns but believes she has convinced them and will now have a chance to return the company to its rightful owner.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video recap below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

