David Lynch, Creator of Quirky Soap Twin Peaks, Dead at 78

David Lynch, a legendary director and co-creator of zany sudser Twin Peaks, has died at age 78. His family shared the sad news on Lynch's official Facebook page:

According to Variety, Lynch announced last year that he was diagnosed with emphysema and that he couldn't leave his home to direct further projects.

Born in Missoula, Montana, in 1946, Lynch started his career as a painter and creator of animated shorts and live-action movies while living in Philadelphia with his wife and child. He moved to L.A. to study at the American Film Institute's Conservatory for Advanced Film Studies in 1971.

His feature film debut as a director came in 1977 with Eraserhead, which, like much of his later work, contained a mixture of horror, fantasy, sci-fi, and humor. He received an Oscar nod for helming The Elephant Man and made two classics in 1986's Blue Velvet and 1990's Wild at Heart.

In 1990, Lynch and Mark Frost created Twin Peaks, which focused on a teen's murder but also explored lots of verboten topics. The show became a cult hit, earning it a film called Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me in 1992 and a spinoff decades later on HBO. He also kept up his directorial work, earning plaudits for his work on the likes of Mulholland Drive.

Recipient of an honorary lifetime achievement Academy Award in 2024, Lynch was nominated for the golden statue four times. A Renaissance man, Lynch was also a voiceover artist, devotee of transcendental meditation, cartoonist, and composer during his venerable career.

Married four times, Lynch is survived by his four children.