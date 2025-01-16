Days of Our Lives Recap: Sarah Justifies Deceiving Xander

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Titan: Philip is talking to Kate about whether or not Sarah will keep the secret of the forged letter. Just then, Xander enters the room. Philip hangs up with Kate and Xander wishes him a good morning. He unzips his briefcase and hands his brother a croissant as a peace offering. Xander fills him in on Maggie’s advice to make things work for Victor’s sake. That being said, he overheard Philip talking to Kate and wonders what he information is missing.

Philip lies saying they were talking about his concerns about Xander’s possible reaction to him quashing the DiMera takeover. Xander says he wants everything to work as they are stuck working together. In fact, Sarah agrees with Philip about the DiMera issue. Xander asks Philip if he’s on board with making things work. Philip first wants to apologize for how Victor treated him and erases some pre-conceived notions about his own childhood. They both believe they were disappointments to Victor. Philip believes their father is still watching over them and their partnership is their chance to prove themselves. With that, they split the croissant.

Sarah arrives when Xander is in the break room. WITH THE DOOR OPEN, she tells Philip she kept the secret and also filled in Stephanie, who also agreed to keep quiet. Sarah insists he get along with Xander and not be a thorn in his side. Philip thanks Sarah for her kindness and says he owes her big time, just as Xander walks in and overhears.

Stephanie’s Pad: Stephanie is reading about Xander and Philip being co-CEO’s of Titan when she gets a call from Abe. He gives her an update on sending Rafe to Rochester, NY to investigate Lady Whistleblower’s identity. She can’t understand why Paulina would foot the bill.

Sarah arrives and tells Stephanie she didn’t tell Xander about the forged letter. She describes her encounter with Kate and Philip the day before, which convinced her to hold off telling her husband the truth. Sarah goes on to tell Stephanie about Xander’s plans to take over DiMera and how Philip’s presence as co-CEO could keep her husband from having unchecked power. Stephanie’s expression begins to change as Sarah tells her about Philip specifically wanting to protect her from getting caught in the crossfire of another Dimera-Kiriakis feud. Sarah looks for validation from Stephanie as she’s asking her to keep the secret, as well.

Sarah apologizes for putting Stephanie in a bad situation. Stephanie doesn’t blame her and is furious with Philip for making her complicit in his fraudulent behavior. That being said, she doesn’t want Xander or Philip to go to prison. Therefore, she will honor Sarah’s request and keep the secret. She hopes Sarah as fully thought through this life-altering decision. Stephanie questions what might happen if Xander ever finds out she hid the truth.

Hernandez House: Leo tells Javi he was hoping to talk to Rafe about the Lady Whistleblower case. He asks Javi to tell Rafe he stopped by and says they’re getting closer to finding the identity of the anonymous columnist.

Javi and Leo enjoy a little coffee and chat about the case. Javi thinks the columnist is being cruel to Leo and hopes someone murders the Lady in print. Javi rises to get them both coffee refills when Leo gets a text from Abe critiquing his latest story pitch. Javi off-handedly mentions Kerry having spent the night and Leo says it’s cool as they are friends.

Leo decides it’s time to head out to get some work done. Javi agrees to fill in Rafe on the Lady Whistleblower case. Before Leo exits, he turns around and sees the “I love Rochester” written on the back of Javi’s sweatshirt.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Arnold emerges from the tunnels while Jada is confronting EJ about Rafe’s disappearance. She demands to know what the hell is going on. She tells “Rafe” that Steve said he wasn’t on a case for Black Patch. Jada remains certain EJ is behind this entire mess. Arnold says it’s time to tell Jada the truth. EJ quickly makes up a lie saying Rafe is helping him locate Sloan Peterson as she never paid for her crimes. Jada is suspicious but EJ says he’s on the pursuit for justice. She’s confused why they felt the need to lie to her. Arnold tells Jada he was following EJ’s instructions to keep things on the down low. He goes on to explain he was trying to keep business between EJ and Jada separate. She accepts the explanation but wants to know why he hasn’t been home.

Arnold says he just got back in town and was in the tunnels, so no one saw him coming and going through the main entrance. He goes on to say EJ is paying him a fortune which will help out with the wedding. Jada still appears suspicious but begins to soften. He apologizes for scaring Jada and EJ backs him up. Jada has one more question and asks about the XOXO in his last text message. Arnold stumbles and says he was so overcome with love he wanted to express it in his text. Just then, Jada gets a text summoning her back to the station. Before the duo can kiss, EJ intercedes and Jada exits.

Horton Square: Gabi and Kerry run into each other and she asks him to tell Javi about the catering book she left for him. They shift to discussing his relationship with Javi and how he’s annoyed by Leo’s continued presence.

Gabi and Kerry take a seat and he updates her on Leo’s return. Gabi is furious at the prospect of Mr. Stark continuing to mess with her cousin. She launches into a story about how Leo did his best to break up Will and Sonny as reasoning behind why she doesn’t like him, either. They bond over their mutual hatred and agree to have each other’s backs. With that, they cheers to Leo’s disappearance and Gabi makes her exit.

Endings

Sarah says she was talking to Philip about how they should play nice together for the good of the family and the business. They both agree to try moving forward.

Stephanie and Jada are chatting outside the Brady Pub. She tells Jada about her breakup with Philip. Stephanie insists the situation is no big deal and says she won’t be bringing a plus one to the wedding, which leads to a conversation about Rafe.

EJ appreciates Arnold’s efforts with Jada but says he’s not quite ready to cut him a check. He thinks Arnold might actually be some use to him as Rafe Hernandez but won’t allow a finger on Jada.

Javi gets a call from Kerry and they get all flirty.

Leo arrives back at the hotel and is once again convinced Javi is Lady Whistleblower. Just then, he gets a call from Abe. Leo informs him sending Rafe to Rochester is no longer necessary as he now knows the identity of the anonymous columnist (For the love…)

