Perkie’s Observations: Jason Shocks Everyone When He Choses Monica Over Sonny on General Hospital

On today's General Hospital recap:

Felicia tells Carly everyone has been removed from the approved list of people who can see Michael. Carly calls Diane as Sasha arrives. Carly tells them Tracy won't give up the kids which is why Willow barred everyone from seeing Michael.

Carly blames Drew and thinks they should go to the media to out him, though Sasha doesn't like that idea. Felicia tells her not to make things worse. Carly tells Jason to get the kids back to Willow.

Josslyn tells Anna to arrest Cyrus and tells her about the argument between him and Dex. She believes Cyrus stabbed him. Josslyn says Lucky also thinks Cyrus is responsible and insists he had both means and motive.

Liz and Lucky stake out Cyrus at his job at the PC Grill. Lucky plays bad cop, arguing with Cyrus but when he leaves Liz alone, she plays damsel to Cyrus. Liz and Lucky try to figure out how to get to Cyrus when a uniformed officer arrives to take him away. Lucky warns Liz that Cyrus is a bad guy and doesn't want her to get hurt snooping around. Liz says she can take care of herself as she's been doing it a long time.

At the station, Anna questions Cyrus about Dex' stabbing and asks him to walk her through his recollections from that day. Cyrus inquires why he was singled out to be questioned. He claims he'd forgiven Dex for his past transgressions and Anna releases him, which angers Josslyn.

Cyrus forgives Josslyn the accusation and Anna tells him he can leave. Josslyn yells at Anna that she shouldn't have let him leave but Anna says she was trying to build a case against him. Anna points out Cyrus now knows he's being investigated, and which tracks he needs to cover.

Gio and Trina watch the PCU football game at a bar. Emma shows up, joins them, and introduces herself. Felicia and Sasha arrive where Cody is excitedly watching the game.

Felicia questions Emma, who says she's over 21 and can make her own decisions. Felicia says Emma's here for a fresh start and to use it wisely.



Cody tells Sasha he bet all the money Drew gave him on the PCU game. He's excited about it until Kai takes a hit and goes down. Trina worries until Kai gets up and walks off the field. Cody is upset when the team loses the game, and he loses his money.

Alexis summons Drew to tell him she's worried about Scout. He says they're staying at a hotel, but Alexis says Scout is isolated from Danny. She asks about Willow, and he says he wants her to be part of his and Scout's life as they have an incredible bond.

Alexis says Scout needs a stable loving home. Drew says the Q's kicked them out and is annoyed by the double standard. Alexis says Scout should move in with her, but he refuses. Drew says he wants his daughter with him and believes they could be a real family with Willow.

Carly asks Brennan about the Russian clinic, but he says it no longer exists. Jack says the clinic was shut down but one of the doctors is now working in Germany. Carly begs for his help in getting Michael admitted, but he says he doesn't have any pull. Carly continues to beg so he offers to look into it.

Sonny shows up at the mansion looking for his grandkids. He says the only way they can see Michael is to give the kids to Willow. Tracy puts the blame on Drew and tells Sonny to handle him accordingly.

Tracy tells Sonny the kids aren't going anywhere. Jason shows up saying she needs to send the kids back to Willow to allow Michael's family to be at his bedside. She tells him to be the one to tell Monica the kids are being taken from the house.

Jason says Willow has the power to deny them all access to Michael, but she says Willow can still stop them even if they give up the kids. Tracy says Drew just wants to hurt the family and he's using the kids to do it.

Sonny says Willow has leverage and they don't. Tracy begs Jason not to break his mother's heart and choose family over Sonny for once. Jason tells Sonny he can’t take the kids from Monica as she needs them. Sonny leaves and Tracy hugs Jason saying he made his father proud.

