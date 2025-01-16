WATCH: An Emotional Wendy Williams on Conservatorship: "I Feel Like I'm in Prison" (VIDEO)

Former talk show host Wendy Williams spoke in an emotional, rare interview about her conservatorship and asked for help to get out of it. The self-proclaimed “Queen of All Media” talked to The Breakfast Club radio show and denied the allegations made by her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, that she is cognitively impaired. Williams maintains she’s well and claims she’s trapped in her situation.

During the interview on Thursday, Williams was interviewed by her niece, ABC Miami news anchor Alex Finnie, and the two explained to listeners what was going on with Williams and how she was being treated. According to Finnie, Williams is in a New York facility described as a “luxury prison,” with just the basics: a bed, chair, television, bathroom, and one window that doesn’t give her aunt enough sunlight. Williams stated:

I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I’m saying? But I feel like I’m in prison. I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s … There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.

Both Williams and Finnie also explained the former radio host isn’t allowed to have visitors and can only make calls but not receive them. Morrissey has access to Williams’ previous phone and she doesn’t have access to the interview or a computer or iPad for use. Williams has been under the controversial conservatorship since 2022, and her care team claimed she was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. Williams claimed nurses came to her room and delivered pills she must take. Charlamagne that God, who was Williams’ radio co-host from 2006 to 2008, urged her not to take the pills since they didn’t know what was in them. Williams admitted she’s only taken two pills in her life.

When asked about the Where is Wendy Williams? documentary on the heels of her health diagnosis, Williams alleged Morrissey wanted the documentary. Finnie maintained what is being said about her aunt doesn't match the reality when she speaks with her. Finnie stated:

I’ve seen her in a very limited capacity, but I’ve seen her and we’re talking to her. This does not match an incapacitated person. And that’s why we say she’s in a luxury prison, because she is being held and she is being punished for whatever reason that other people are coming up with as to why she has to be kept in this position.

Morrissey sued to try to have the documentary blocked from being released, claiming A&E and Lifetime were exploiting Williams and that she wasn’t mentally fit to give consent to the filming. A&E and Lifetime countersued and claimed in filings Morrissey realized her standing as guardian would be questioned once it aired and wanted to protect her image. They alleged the documentary highlighted how the guardianship kept Williams:

isolated her from her family, left her largely alone and unattended in her apartment, exacerbated her self-destructive behavior and mental decline, and failed to prevent (Williams’) use and/or abuse of alcohol.

Finnie said she believed Williams would be punished for the family speaking out but wanted people to know what's going on and to keep awareness going with #FreeWendy. According to Finnie:

I said, ‘You know, we do this, you’re ready for what’s on the other side?’ And as she said, ‘I have to do this. There’s nothing else I could do at this point.' What you’re hearing now is a few minute clip of what we’ve been dealing with for the last several months and the last two, three years.

