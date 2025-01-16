Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Jordan’s Return Stuns Claire

The Young and the Restless Recap for January 15, 2025
Colleen Zenk, Hayley Erin

Colleen Zenk, Hayley Erin

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Claire comes face to face with her Aunt Jordan. She’s impressed with her nieces' instincts and is proud of how much she retained from their time together. Claire is confused as she recently called the prison and they assured her nothing about her status had changed. Jordan says Claire wouldn’t come see her so she found a way to provide her with a surprise visit.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Claire comes face to face with her Aunt Jordan. She’s impressed with her nieces' instincts and is proud of how much she retained from their time together. Claire is confused as she recently called the prison and they assured her nothing about her status had changed. Jordan says Claire wouldn’t come see her so she found a way to provide her with a surprise visit.

The Young and the Restless Recap: Jordan Demands Answers From Ian

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_1155
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Jordan and Claire Hold All the Cards

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0420
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Aunt Jordan’s Disguise Fools Claire and Kyle

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1374
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Victoria Finds Jordan’s Bracelet on Claire’s Bed

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1038
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Claire Preps Nikki for a Family Reunion

By Joshua BaldwinComment