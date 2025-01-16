The Young and the Restless Recap: Jordan’s Return Stuns Claire

Colleen Zenk, Hayley Erin

Claire comes face to face with her Aunt Jordan. She’s impressed with her nieces' instincts and is proud of how much she retained from their time together. Claire is confused as she recently called the prison and they assured her nothing about her status had changed. Jordan says Claire wouldn’t come see her so she found a way to provide her with a surprise visit.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

The Young and the Restless Recap: Jordan Demands Answers From Ian

