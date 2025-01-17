The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Carter and Hope Decide to Keep Their Enemies Closer

Annika Noelle, Lawrence Saint-Victor

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Carter and Hope are chatting about Steffy in the Forrester main office. Hope thinks Steffy’s plan to return to the company is suspect at best. Carter notes how shocked the Forrester family was with the takeover and reacted in the moment. With time, Steffy may have been able to reason how best to move forward. Hope counters that Steffy has never been one to back down from anything. Carter reminds Hope they are in control of the company and any moves Steffy may try to make. If she tries anything funny, they will quickly dismiss her. In addition, Carter thinks having a Forrester on board will help the company moving forward. They both agree they should keep their friends close and enemies closer.

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge and Eric Worry About Steffy’s Devious Plan

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!