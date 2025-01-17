DAYS' Eric Martsolf on Little Rachel's Manipulations: "This is a Different Kind of Child"

Finley Rose Slater, Eric Martsolf

Days of Our Lives has a resident bad girl: little Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater). She's run rings around her papa Brady (Eric Martsolf), and now, in her latest effort to reunite her parents, the demon seed has fled home. Martsolf talked with Soap Opera Digest about Brady's fatherly woes with his daughter.

Rachel apparently gets her manipulative side from her mother, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and her father. Martsolf clarified:

Listen, a lot of people get some big forgiveness cards in this town. Kristen always seems to get the shorter end of the stick. She always seems to be persecuted for her wrongdoing. Brady does seem to slide once in a while. I mean, [not too long ago] he was in the DiMera mansion pointing a gun into Kristen’s belly. So he’s not innocent in all this. And he did bury Vivian Alamain [Louise Sorel] alive.

When Brady divulged to new love Ava (Tamara Braun) that Rachel was behind the threatening text messages, the mob moll suggested they call it quits. But Brady refused. Why? Martsolf mused:

We all know Brady Black is unlucky in love. That’s going to be written on his epitaph if things don’t change soon. But this was very reminiscent of what happened with Chloe [Nadia Bjorlin]. Brady and Chloe were trying to rekindle their relationship, and Rachel got in the way. Chloe essentially decided that Brady’s relationship with his daughter was more important. Rachel didn’t want them to be together, and Chloe wasn’t going to come between Brady and his daughter. That’s what threw Chloe into Xander’s [Paul Telfer] arms after a little while. So this is a rinse and repeat for Brady, and he really doesn’t want to keep sacrificing potential love just because his daughter doesn’t like it. I don’t think that’s his style of parenting. He’s loyal to his daughter’s needs, but enough is enough. She has to understand that her father has needs, too. That’s why he said, 'Please, Ava, let’s continue this.'

As her latest gambit, Rachel has run away. Martsolf commented: