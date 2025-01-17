Skip to main content

DAYS' Eric Martsolf on Little Rachel's Manipulations: "This is a Different Kind of Child"

The actor delves into his character's complicated daughter and her latest antics
Finley Rose Slater, Eric Martsolf, Days of Our Lives

Finley Rose Slater, Eric Martsolf

Days of Our Lives has a resident bad girl: little Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater). She's run rings around her papa Brady (Eric Martsolf), and now, in her latest effort to reunite her parents, the demon seed has fled home. Martsolf talked with Soap Opera Digest about Brady's fatherly woes with his daughter.

Rachel apparently gets her manipulative side from her mother, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and her father. Martsolf clarified:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

When Brady divulged to new love Ava (Tamara Braun) that Rachel was behind the threatening text messages, the mob moll suggested they call it quits. But Brady refused. Why? Martsolf mused:

As her latest gambit, Rachel has run away. Martsolf commented:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Chad Makes Another Very Bloody Discovery

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Brady Black, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Brady Takes His Anger Out on Philip’s Face

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Gabi Hernandez, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Gabi and Stefan Reunite in the DiMera Crypt

By Joshua BaldwinComment
DC89CB25-9A34-4CEE-B574-5DC632514F63
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Sloan Catches Eric And Nicole

By Joshua BaldwinComment