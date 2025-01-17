DAYS' Eric Martsolf on Little Rachel's Manipulations: "This is a Different Kind of Child"
The actor delves into his character's complicated daughter and her latest antics
Days of Our Lives has a resident bad girl: little Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater). She's run rings around her papa Brady (Eric Martsolf), and now, in her latest effort to reunite her parents, the demon seed has fled home. Martsolf talked with Soap Opera Digest about Brady's fatherly woes with his daughter.
Rachel apparently gets her manipulative side from her mother, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and her father. Martsolf clarified:
When Brady divulged to new love Ava (Tamara Braun) that Rachel was behind the threatening text messages, the mob moll suggested they call it quits. But Brady refused. Why? Martsolf mused:
As her latest gambit, Rachel has run away. Martsolf commented: