Days of Our Lives' Linsey Godfrey Breaks Down Sarah Deception to Xander

Dr. Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) is finally able to nail her brother-in-law Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier). She can rid herself and her husband, Xander (Paul Telfer), of the no-good Kiriakis after learning that he forged the letter he used to snare half of Titan. Instead of dropping that draw four and yelling “UNO!” to get Philip, Sarah keeps quiet. HUH? Godfrey spoke with Soap Opera Digest to explain why Sarah’s staying silent on this huge news.

Soap Opera Digest: What’s your take on Sarah’s decision to keep such crucial information from Xander? Linsey Godfrey: It’s so anti-Sarah. I actually find this whole storyline to be so out of character for her. Sarah is a terrible liar, and she’s very uncomfortable with deceiving people. That’s her main issue with Xander, is that he doesn’t tell the truth all the time. He flat out lies. So the idea that she, who has these very strong views about keeping secrets, is keeping a secret is so not her. The reason behind it [makes sense]. Xander can be very out of control. After everything that’s happened with him going after Brady and all of these other things, she’s petrified about what will happen if she tells him about Philip. She’s so scared that he’ll react violently. Then she’s left without a husband as a single mom, and Victoria’s left without a dad because he’s in prison.

Does Dr. Horton feel the slightest bit bad for her deception? Godfrey stated:

Godfrey: Yes, because she isn’t somebody who lies. So you’ll see that struggle of, 'I feel like I’m making the right choice, however, I’m still making a choice that I’m not comfortable with.'

Wonder if Xander will agree?