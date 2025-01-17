Days of Our Lives' Linsey Godfrey Breaks Down Sarah Deception to Xander
Linsey Godfrey explains why Sarah is lying to Xander on Days of Our Lives.
Dr. Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) is finally able to nail her brother-in-law Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier). She can rid herself and her husband, Xander (Paul Telfer), of the no-good Kiriakis after learning that he forged the letter he used to snare half of Titan. Instead of dropping that draw four and yelling “UNO!” to get Philip, Sarah keeps quiet. HUH? Godfrey spoke with Soap Opera Digest to explain why Sarah’s staying silent on this huge news.
Does Dr. Horton feel the slightest bit bad for her deception? Godfrey stated:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Wonder if Xander will agree?