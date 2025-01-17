Perkie’s Observations: Tracy Reminds Carly Exactly Who She Is on General Hospital

Laura Wright, Jane Elliot

Brook Lynn and Chase head to the hospital for their fertility tests. Chase checks on Michael while Brook Lynn meets with Dr Navarro. They review her medical history, including a teenage pregnancy where she gave up the baby for adoption. Dr Navarro reassures her and runs some tests.

Ava sees Trina is distracted and mentions Kai getting hit during the game. Trina downplays their relationship, but Ava sees through her and tells her to visit him.

Stella checks in on Kai, who is in the hospital with an injured arm. Kai admits he feels like he let his teammates down, but she reassures him. Trina shows up and he tells her that he'll need rehab, but everything will be fine. The two discuss the game and how he'll have to stay at PCU one more year because of the injury.

Gio helps Cody in the stables as he recovers from his hangover. Dante checks in and updates Cody on what happened in Prague. Cody tells him to help Lulu do things her way. He brings up their past with Brook Lynn and how Dante gets around headstrong women. Selina shows up but Cody says he's not interested. Dante asks if Cody is in trouble, but he reassures him that he's not.

Nina finds Willow sitting vigil in Michael's room and tells her Tracy still has the kids at the mansion. Willow says they had a deal, but Nina says it's cruel to stop everyone from being with Michael. Willow constantly invokes Drew's name, but Nina tells her that she's listening too much to her new beau. Nina tells her to empathize with Sonny and Carly and everyone else who is suffering.

Nina heads to the gallery to talk to Ava, who sympathizes with Michael's condition. Nina complains about Willow's fight with Sonny and Carly. She blames everything on Drew and his power over Willow.

Nina says Drew wants to punish Carly, Sonny and the Quartermaines and is using Willow to do it. She says she understands what Carly is going through and hates the hold Drew has over Willow. She wants to break the bond so Willow can think for herself. Ava tells Nina she should tell Willow the truth about Drew.

Curtis checks in on Alexis after an AA meeting and she says she won't dishonor Sam's memory by drinking. She wants to talk about Scout and tells Curtis that Drew is not doing right by her. Curtis tells her to spend time with Scout while she can and warns her Drew might want to move to DC. Alexis says she'll fight him if he tries to take Scout away.

Chase stops by and Willow tearfully tells him that her life is a mess. Chase offers to listen to her, and she admits she sees a pattern in her life choices and how she's jumped from savior to savior. Chase says she's looking for the family she never had and tells her to do right by the kids. Willow agrees it's up to her to decide what's best for her family.

Carly heads to the mansion where Tracy tells her that she can't use the kids as a bargaining chip. Carly says the kids need to be with Willow so she can have access to Michael. Tracy says the kids belong here where Monica wants them.

Carly tells her they need to get Michael into a top notch burn facility but can't until Willow gets the kids back. Tracy isn't swayed, saying Willow will get Michael the care he needs. Carly invokes Monica's name, but Tracy angrily reminds her that she's never spared a moment for Monica. Carly denies it but Tracy says Monica's life has never been the same since Carly showed up. Tracy accuses Carly of keeping Michael and AJ away from Monica and refuses to let Carly even see the kids.

Chase gets home and tells Tracy she can't keep the kids from Willow.

Willow summons Carly.

