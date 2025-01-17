Lawyer Involved in Wendy Williams' Conservator's Lawsuit Claims Host Still Dealing With Dementia

Yesterday, Wendy Williams opened up on The Breakfast Club about her feelings over her conservatorship, saying she felt as if she were in prison. Then, an attorney, Roberta Kaplan, who is involved in Williams' conservator Sabrina Morrissey's suit against A&E over the release of the documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, spoke to TMZ to say her piece.

Williams sounded clear and in control in her Breakfast Club interview, but Kaplan claimed that Williams, though she has some good days, is still dealing with frontal lobe dementia.

As a result of that diagnosis, Kaplan alleged, a New York state court said the talk show host wasn't able to make independent monetary and legal decisions. Because the disease just gets worse over time, Kaplan stated that Williams would need care for the rest of her life.

The day after The Breakfast Club interview, the hosts broke down Williams' interview and Kaplan's chat with TMZ. Pop culture expert Loren Lorosa noted that Kaplan, in her TMZ interview, indicated that Williams has good and bad days, and fans can't judge the entirety of Williams' condition based on just one interview. Lorosa clarified of Kaplan:

I wanted to clarify, she is the attorney that is assigned to the case with A&E. So Wendy Williams' conservator is in a legal dispute with A&E over the Wendy Williams doc, and Roberta Kaplan is the attorney for that situation, specifically.

Charlamagne Tha God specified that Kaplan only is working with Williams with regards to the documentary lawsuit, and that Kaplan was hired by Morrissey. DJ Envy added that Kaplan talked about Williams maybe having a "good day," saying that Charlamagne has been talking to Williams for a while (Charlamagne specified "a couple of weeks") and she's been "clear-minded." Charlamagne clarified that he doesn't talk to her every minute of the day, but Williams has been lucid when they've spoken.

Lorosa noted that the group's conversation with the "Queen of All Media" wasn't about whether or not she had dementia. The focus was whether because she had dementia at whatever level it has or hasn't progressed to, if she should be in type of conservatorship she is in. Charlamagne added:

But I haven't heard Wendy say she was diagnosed with any of these things.

Envy noted that Williams has discussed having Graves' disease. Charlamagne asked about where the doctors were to speak on that, and Lorosa noted there are HIPAA laws to protect patients. Lorosa added that, because of "whatever was decided in the guardianship court order," Morrissey can't speak out about the situation or the interview, so Kaplan is commenting. Lorosa said that, based on the discussion she had with Williams, the talk show host is aware of who Kaplan is, but that Williams hadn't ever met Kaplan.

Lorosa noted that:

A guardian, it's a job. Where she's staying, she pays to stay there. Someone's getting paid from all of this.

Watch The Breakfast Club break it down below.