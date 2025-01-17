The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Nick Goes Searching For Sharon

Nick is on the hunt to find Sharon on The Young and the Restless.

Joshua Morrow

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) doubts Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) actions and starts second-guessing her judgment. Look for Victor to set a trap and have Jordan (Colleen Zenk) up against the ropes.

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) starts fresh.

Ian: The former cult leader (Ray Wise) terrorizes Mariah.

Mariah: She (Camryn Grimes) makes a horrifying finding.

Nick/Sharon: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) and Chance (Conner Floyd) chase down a lead to locate Sharon (Sharon Case)—meanwhile, the coffeehouse maven schemes to escape her prison. Look for Sharon's life to be in grave peril.

Claire: The former aunpair (Hayley Erin) convinces Jordan she can trust her. Watch for her mom, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), to be scared about her safety.