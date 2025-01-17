The Young and the Restless Recap: Daniel Warns Phyllis to Steer Clear of Billy’s Vengeful Plans

Jason Thompson, Michael Graziadei

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Billy, Daniel and Phyllis are chatting it up at Crimson Lights. Billy tries to convince Daniel that Phyllis’ latest plan is sound as he believes she could pull off anything. Phyllis gets very snarky when Daniel interrupts and gives his mother a half compliment for letting go of her Sharon rage and looking towards the future. He follows up by suggesting she turn her life towards something brand new and not associated with Victor Newman. Phyllis says he’s not getting the larger point which is to help Victor understand he doesn’t control the entire world. Daniel laughs and asks if she’s fighting Billy’s fight or her own. Billy says they are fighting for anyone not named Newman and his mother is going to help him accomplish the goal. Daniel wants Phyllis to have no part of any war Billy has against Victor. Billy, of course, makes it all about himself…

The Young and the Restless Recap: Jordan’s Return Stuns Claire

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!