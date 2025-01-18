Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke Accuses Taylor of Stabbing Her in the Back

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for January 17, 2025
On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Eric, Ridge and Zende are having a chat in the Forrester living room. Eric is concerned and offended by the recent coup at Forrester, especially with Brooke’s participation. He knows, for Ridge, this (perceived) betrayal cuts deep. Ridge agrees saying he can’t ever be with a woman who would do such things to his family and their company. Zende pipes up asking if that’s why he’s now with Taylor (or maybe it’s because he’s a man child who can’t ever be alone…).

Brooke and Taylor are chatting at Steffy’s beach house. They are all alone but Taylor warns her not to get physical as she did with Ridge. Brooke assures her she’s only there to chat. Taylor acknowledges she has a lot going on but Brooke notes how she’s taking full advantage of the situation. Brooke feels silly for not realizing they would end up in a tug-of-war with Ridge, once again. She says what hurts the most is Taylor stabbed her in the back (why is she surprised by the aforementioned backstabbing?).

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Carter and Hope Decide to Keep Their Enemies Closer

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

