Days of Our Lives Recap: Holly Helps Dougie Pay Off His Goons

Ashley Puzemis

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Brady tells Ava about Rachel agreeing to therapy and apologizes for all she was put through. With that, they get back to their kiss. He asks Ava if she wants to hang out as he wants to know more about her. They move back to talking about Rachel and her mischievous ways before deciding to try watching The Nutcracker, yet again.

Brady and Ava finish up the movie and the couple begin to kiss. Just then, Kristen arrives demanding to know where Rachel is! She says Rachel isn’t anywhere to be found and is worried because she took her phone away. Ava asks about calling Rachel’s friends which sets Kristen off. After some Brady and Kristen make calls but to no avail.

University Hospital – Lobby (Thank goodness we have a new outdoor view) Sophia tells Tate she lied about her appointment to avoid her mother. He’s cool but is worried her mother will freak out when she finds out. Kayla arrives and introduces herself and sends Sophia down to an exam room. After she leaves, Kayla and Tate have the awkward conversation about the pregnancy. He fills his aunt in on how they were going to terminate the pregnancy before Mama Choi stepped in. They chat about adoption and Kayla commends Tate for being a standup guy. Tate notes how worried he is about his relationship with Holly and how he saw her with Dougie.

Tate knows he sounds jealous and tells Kayla how Holly and Dougie met. Kayla reminds her nephew Holly needs support but Tate just can’t get over how he’s screwed everything up. Kayla tries to calm his nerves then heads towards the exam room to check out Sophia.

University Hospital – Exam Room #2: Tate is in the room as Kayla starts the process for the ultrasound. They hold hands when they see the embryo and hear the heartbeat. Kayla reports, so far, everything looks perfect. Kayla exits and they discuss how crazy it was to see the ultrasound. Sophia thanks him for coming but says he can go back to Holly. Tate is all good, especially since Holly has company.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Holly wants to give Dougie the money to pay off his debts. She grabs the cash and Dougie wonders what she told her grandmother. Holly lied saying it was for her senior trip, but she doesn’t really want to be around Tate and Sophia. He promises to quickly pay her back, but Holly is only concerned he won’t get the fool beaten out of him again. Dougie sends a text and gets the message to meet the goons in the park. Holly insists on going with him. Dougie is none too happy with Holly’s idea and finally she agrees not to go.

Horton Square: Kerry tells Leo he’s from Rochester. Cue the flashback from yesterday where Marlena says he has circumstantial evidence against Javi. Leo lies saying he was just speaking to someone on set who was also from Rochester. He then suggests they all get lunch together. Kerry isn’t too keen as he was looking forward to spending alone time with Javi. Leo pushes the issue, and Marlena looks like a deer caught in headlights.

The foursome take a seat and Leo excuses himself to the bathroom. Just then, Marlena gets a text and heads towards Leo. He tells Marlena he now believes Kerry is Lady Whistleblower but she tells him to cool his jets. They return to the table and Leo immediately begins to chat about a new story for Body & Soul which Kate and Abe just greenlit. Marlena gets a sly smile when she realizes how Leo is setting up Kerry. She is horrified when Leo says one of the characters is going to be possessed by the devil. He tells Leo and Kerry about drawing his inspiration from Marlena’s two bouts with demon possession. He continues saying maybe he can make her twin grandchildren possessed by the devil. He looks at Javi and Kerry and tells them the spoilers can go no further than their table.

Javi asks all kinds of questions about the possessions in Salem when Marlena asks to change the subject. Just then, Kerry pipes up saying he and Javi need to head out for quality time. With that the duo exits and Leo and Marlena chat about the setup.

Park: Dougie is annoyed when he realizes Holly followed him to the meeting with the goons. He tells her to hide in the bushes when goon #1 arrives. Dougie tries to protect Holly who is not in need. She tells goon #1 the money is all there and bullying someone for owning money makes him pathetic. Goon #1 refers to Holly as his girlfriend but Dougie corrects him. He looks Holly up and down and makes his exit. Dougie freaks out at Holly because she put herself in danger.

Hernandez House: Javi and Kerry arrive home and discuss their odd lunch with Leo and Marlena. They shift to kissing but Javi pushes him back before things can move to the next level. An annoyed Kerry says he knows Javi wants to take things slowly but their interactions are moving at a glacial pace. Javi proves he’s a tree who can bend as he decides it’s time to go to the bedroom. Kerry is thrilled but says he has to make a work call. Javi exits and Kerry grabs his laptop (stupid, stupid, Kerry).

Horton Square: Leo and Marlena sit by his laptop when Lady Whistleblower’s latest column pops up. Marlena gasps when Leo reads about the devil possession storyline and how it’s a redux of real-life events in Salem.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Rachel Plays Nice and Agrees to go to Therapy

Endings

Javi is in his bedroom getting naked and flashing back to hitting the sheets with Leo. He tries to snap himself out of it and insists he’s only friends with Leo and is with Kerry now. Just then, Kerry arrives ready to go to town. With that, the two fall into bed.

Brady calls the police and he tells Kristen she needs to go back to the house. The police want to bring the search dogs over to catch her sense. Kristen is frustrated and Ava decides it’s a good time to ask how she can help. Kristen reacts and blames Ava’s presence for Rachel’s disappearance. As Kristen rages, Marlena arrives and demands to know what’s going on. Brady looks up and tells Marlena that Rachel is missing.

Sophia and Tate sit in Horton Square. She thanks Tate for ordering the drinks and asks him not to tell Mama Choi she’s drinking a sugary, carbonated drink. She admits she needs the sugar and they both can’t believe Kayla took four vials of blood. Sophia pulls out the picture from the ultrasound and admits the appointment made everything very real. Holly approaches just as Tate agrees about how amazing it is the embryo is moving. Holly approaches and asks to see the sonogram picture. Tate tries to intervene, but Holly says she wants to see. She looks and also recognizes just how real the situation is.

Dougie calls Leo and leaves a message for Leo thanking him for his help and how he hopes to get a job. He wants to do right by the people in Salem who helped him. He hopes Leo can help him get a job.

Javi and Kerry are basking in afterglow when Leo bursts in the room. Javi is rightfully stunned when Leo says he’s there to expose Lady Whistleblower!

