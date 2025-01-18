Perkie’s Observations: Ava Asks Ric to Petition for Emergency Custody of Avery on General Hospital

Maura West, Rick Hearst

Lulu runs into Brook Lynn at Deception when she stops in to apply for the assistant position. The two get into it but Brook Lynn tells Lulu to get over what happened in the past. Maxie intervenes.

After Brook Lynn leaves, Lulu mentions the assistant job because she needs to make money. Maxie asks about Brook Lynn since the job is being her assistant. Lulu doesn't understand why Maxie is so close to Brook Lynn now. Maxie says Brook Lynn is a good person and has been a good friend.

Lulu tells Maxie about Charlotte and how she needs to bring her home now. Lulu needs money to find her but also to get a place for Rocco. Maxie tells her that she'll need to put her differences with Brook Lynn aside.

Chase tells Tracy she can't keep the kids from Willow, but Tracy says they aren't going anywhere and to butt out. Chase says he knows Tracy is all about family but she's causing more damage, and the kids want their mother.

Tracy says Willow and Drew's actions prove they are irresponsible. She continues saying she’s upset about the little family they made while in DC, with no concern for Michael or Monica's feelings. Tracy says Willow doesn't put her kids first. Chase says she could face criminal charges for keeping the kids from Willow.

Brook Lynn interrupts and Tracy explains why they were arguing. Tracy says the kids are the only thing putting a smile on Monica's face. Brook Lynn disagrees, saying Monica would not be in favor of this situation as she would want the kids to be with Willow.

Lucas shows Ava a video of Avery at dance class, and she says she's worried about her daughter. She mentions the fire, but Lucas says Avery was at Carly's where she's safe. Ava summons Ric and says she wants to petition the court for emergency custody, but he says she likely won't get it.

Ric says Avery was safe at Carly's where she's lived most of her life, and she needs to be smart about the custody fight. Ric brings up her bill and Ava promises she's gathering the money for him. Ric tells her to have patience with the custody fight.

Jens interrupts to ask Ava for help getting paintings to decorate his new place on Spoon Island. Ava says she used to live at Wyndemere and sells him some of her paintings. Ric is happy to take the check from her.

Cody and Drew almost get into it, but Jordan is there to stop it. After Cody leaves, Jordan wonders what Drew did to set off Cody and tears a strip off of him for letting Curtis think he was going to be Aurora CEO. Drew says Curtis stole Aurora from him, but Jordan's not interested in his excuses. She tells him he's going to end up alone and isolated if he doesn't start mending fences.

Cody stops by the hospital to give Brad part of what he owes Selina. Brad's annoyed Cody doesn't have all the money. Brad spots Lucas paying attention. He says he's only bringing the check to Selina and knows Lucas deserved the truth.

Carly and Sonny try to explain to Willow that Tracy is the one keeping the kids. Willow says she's made a decision and won't stand in their way of being with Michael.

Portia tells them a bed has opened up at the Johns Hopkins burn unit. Carly says she might have a better option and tells them about the Russian clinic that is now operating in Germany.



Sonny drags Carly away to say he doesn't want to send Michael that far away, but Carly says they are doing groundbreaking work and Michael wouldn't have scars. Carly begs him to trust her.

Willow is not happy to send Michael so far and Portia says Michael's burns are severe. Willow continues to push for Johns Hopkins, but Sonny thinks they should wake up Michael and ask him.

Michael wakes up and Carly tells him that he needs to make a choice.

Drew talks to Martin to get the kids away from the Quartermaines and back to Willow and Tracy doesn't have legal rights. Martin says Tracy is well connected and has deep pockets. Drew says he's willing to do anything to reunite Willow and the kids.

Martin and Drew show up at the mansion with a court order to take the kids. Tracy says the kids aren't there, so Drew tells one of the officers to arrest her.

