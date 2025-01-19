Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Li Makes Jack Take a Paternity Test

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 20-24, 2025
Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful

Naomi Matsuda

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Liam (Scott Clifton) presses Bill (Don Diamont) for details about his recent isolation.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is thrilled to realize her plan may be working.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) work overtime to sign Daphne (Murielle Hilaire).

Li (Naomi Matsuda) goes off on Poppy (Romy Park) and Jack (Ted King) about Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity.

Daphne and Carter make a deal.

Li makes Jack take a paternity test.

Luna and Bill spend more time discussing their histories.

Li reads Jack’s paternity test.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

