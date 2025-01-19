Sheila Ducksworth, Michele Val Jean

On February 24, 2025 television history will be made when Beyond The Gates, the first hour-long soap opera centered on a Black family, makes its debut on CBS. CBS Sunday Morning's Nancy Giles spoke with the show's Creator Michele Val Jean and Executive Producer Sheila Ducksworth to find out how they managed to pull off the unthinkable by getting the first new daytime soap greenlit since Passions in 1999.

The newsmagazine also profiled cast members Tamara Tunie (Anita), Clifton Davis (Vernon), Daphnee Duplaix (Nicole) and Karla Mosley (Dani), who portray the wealthy and volatile Dupree family. Watch the segment below!

The feature also includes conversations with Bruton Jones (Reasonable Doubt, The New Edition Story) and Wankaya Hinkson (Ambitions), who head up the production design and hair departments respectively. They share their perspectives on bringing the authentic experience and aesthetic of prominent African Americans living in PG County to life.

Beyond The Gates will air five days a week on CBS and will be featured on the Paramount Plus app.