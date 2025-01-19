Days of Our Lives Promo: Who Targeted Bonnie?

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of January 20-24, 2025

Judi Evans

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) tells Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) how much he likes spending time with her. When next we see her, Joy is telling Kate (Lauren Koslow) she’s seeing Alex. We then hear Stephanie telling Alex she wasn’t ready to end things and misses him.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) tells Steve (Stephen Nichols) that Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) is missing. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) embraces Brady (Eric Martsolf) as they wonder where their daughter could possibly be. We next hear Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) telling Belle (Martha Madison) saying Rachel matches the description of a little girl who was seen in a car. Kristen worries she will never see her little girl again.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) falls down the elevator shaft at University Hospital and Justin (Wally Kurth) thinks it wasn’t an accident. Cut to a dark, shadowy figure drawing a giant red X across a picture of Bonnie.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!