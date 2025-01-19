Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Joy Confides in Kate About Alex

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January
Alex Ann Hopkins

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) lies to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) confronts Kerry (Derek Yates) about being Lady Whistleblower in front of Javi (Al Calderon).

Ava (Tamara Braun) finds herself caught between Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) and Mama Choi (Shi Ne Nielson). 

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Sarah Justifies Deceiving Xander

Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) confides in Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) takes Chad’s (Billy Flynn) advice to seek professional help.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) presses Steve (Stephen Nichols) to contact John.

