TUNE-IN ALERT: CBS Sunday Morning Goes Beyond The Gates (VIDEO)

The February 24, 2025 premiere of Beyond The Gates is fast approaching! The first hour-long daytime soap to boast a predominantly black cast is sure to make for a memorable Black History Month for suds fans.

CBS Sunday Morning goes behind the scenes of the steamy, upcoming serial from veteran writer Michele Val Jean (General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, Santa Barbara, Ambitions) tomorrow. Watch a sneak peek below!

Beyond The Gates centers on the Duprees, a powerful, Black political dynasty residing in a posh Maryland suburb right outside of D.C. The series stars Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Ben Gavin, Marquita Goings, Jibre Hordges, Jen Jacob, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, Mike Manning, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit.

Beyond The Gates was developed by the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Beyond The Gates marks the the first new daytime drama to premiere since Passions in 1999.