Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1148: Top 5 MVPs of 2024 in Soaps

DC Confidential Media, Inc.

On episode 1148 of Daytime Confidential,Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels count down their Top 5 MVPs of 2024 in Soaps.

Share your Top 5 MVPS of 2024 in the comments below!

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Bluesky: @DCConfidential, LukeKerr, JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin, and Melodie Aikels.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.