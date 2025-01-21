Days of Our Lives Recap: Javi and Leo Reunite

Al Calderon, Greg Rikaart

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Joy meets up with Alex outside the pub. She’s worried as Abe wants to chat with her before today’s taping.

Paulina and Abe’s Place: Chanel enters and tells Paulina she spent the day updating the Sweet Bits menu. Paulina is glad she’s keeping herself busy but wants her to reconsider her job at Body & Soul. Chanel wants no part of the soap opera but Paulina notes they are killing off the character. She suggests maybe Chanel could return to at least shoot final scenes for a different type of exit. Chanel breaks and agrees to briefly return.

University Hospital – Exam Room: Johnny and Bonnie are chatting about today’s Body & Soul taping. She asks to take out a line from the script where she calls Reagan “a mendacious little bitch.” (Nice reference to Julie and Gabi) She doesn’t understand what “mendacious” means and thinks it just sounds nasty. Johnny couldn’t care less as he just lost the love of his life.

Bonnie has heard about the situation and names Seth Burns as a gossip queen. Johnny knows about Seth but realizes he’s the one actually at fault. Bonnie can’t quite understand why Chanel is so mad since they didn’t seal the deal. Johnny says he betrayed his wife and then covered it up. He assures Bonnie no fireworks will ensue as Chanel quit.

Bonnie is now alone rehearsing her lines when Hattie and Kate arrive. Hattie excitedly tells Bonnie about her new contract when Kate reminds them to get along. She hands them new scripts and says they should prep for a rehearsal.

University Hospital – Lobby: Joy and Alex arrive and she freaks out when she sees Abe. Just then, he approaches and says he needs to talk to the duo about hooking up. Abe thinks it could be kind of hot as they now want to put their two characters together as a couple. Joy heaves a sigh of relief she isn’t losing her job, and the duo agrees to the new, on-screen arrangement. Suddenly, Abe realizes this conversation hasn’t entirely been fictional and realizes Alex and Joy have actually been hooking up in real life.

Alex and Joy explain their new relationship and Abe says the situation with Stephanie was different. He thinks them hooking up is cool but wants to know more details. They stumble on their words and Abe leaves them to discuss.

Alex and Joy take a seat and discuss where they stand. She asks about Stephanie and Alex says they have officially gone their separate ways, especially since his ex is now dating Philip. He tells Joy the only thing they can tell Abe is their situation is complicated. Just then, Joy sees Chanel and Johnny run into each other, and totally relates to the “complicated” label.

Johnny and Chanel chat and she says she has only returned to film her final scenes. She notes how they are killing off her character. Johnny says she’s going out the same way Charlemagne did, down the elevator shaft.

Johnny asks if he and Chanel can chat after shooting. Chanel says being on set and around Johnny and Joy is making her sick. She wants to get done with everything ASAP.

Body & Soul HQ: Abe calls Kate about Leo’s theory about Javi Hernandez being Lady Whistleblower. They hang up just in time for Hattie to enter in a gigantic hat and huge sunglasses. Kate says they will no longer put up with her diva-like antics. Hattie assures her boss she and Bonnie have made up and there will be no problems moving forward. Kate isn’t so sure and wants to set up clear boundaries. With that, Kate hands Hattie a 13-week contract stating she’ll be working for scale. Hattie is on probation.

Hernandez House: Javi and Kerry are basking in the afterglow of their afternoon delight when Leo busts in the bedroom door (how?). He says he’s come to expose Lady Whistleblower and immediately fingers Kerry. Leo launches into an explanation but Javi doesn’t quite understand what’s going on. Kerry goes into overdrive and saying Leo is only trying to sabotage their relationship. Leo admits to jealousy but then takes a seat to explain (how strangely awkward). He explains about the Rochester connection and then saw the sweatshirt Javi was wearing. Leo then goes on to explain the setup from their earlier lunch. Afterwards, all the storyline information they discussed showed up in Lady Whistleblower’s column.

Javi directly asks Kerry if he’s Lady Whistleblower, but he denies it saying anyone could have been eavesdropping. Leo pulls out his phone saying he has a voicemail from Rafe indicating there’s video footage of Kerry breaking into his hotel room and going through his computer. Kerry quickly says it’s not possible the tape exists as he erased all the footage… he stops short when he realizes he just confessed. Leo smiles and says Kerry just got played.

Kerry explains he only broke into Leo’s room once but attached spyware to the computer so he could see everything. Javi pops up as he can’t believe Kerry spent all this time bad mouthing Leo. Kerry says Leo deserved everything he got for turning down his advances. They snark back and forth before Kerry says Leo destroyed Body & Soul. With that, Javi tells Kerry to get dressed and get gone. Kerry fights back and Leo adds he was probably responsible for the poisoned cupcakes. Kerry vehemently denies being involved in any such thing. Javi tells him again to get gone and Kerry complies.

Paulina and Abe’s Place: Paulina tells Abe about Chanel when Leo calls Abe. He updates him on all the latest on Kerry being Lady Whistleblower, which rightfully confuses Abe.

University Hospital – Lobby: Johnny calls action and Chanel uses her character’s storyline to unleash real life hellfire and brimstone on Joy’s face.

Endings

Johnny walks Joy outside the Brady Pub. He asks if she’s ok and Joy says she’s great. Once Chanel knocked the fool out of her she felt relieved of any guilt for her actions with Johnny (really?).

Chanel arrives back at Paulina and Abe’s saying she shot her final scenes. Paulina asks if she’s ok and Chanel is just glad she can move forward. With that, mother and daughter exit to the kitchen. Afterwards, Abe calls to update Kate.

Javi apologizes to Leo who says there’s nothing to be sorry… except sleeping with Kerry. Javi says they never actually sealed the deal, which made Kerry suspicious he still had feelings for Leo. Javi admits Kerry may have a point and immediately kisses Leo and hits the sheets.

Kate tells Bonnie and Hattie that Leo found the real Lady Whistleblower and hopes they can convince Chad to fire him. Hattie says the curse is lifted and Kate says she never really believed in all that mumbo jumbo.

Bonnie is chatting with Justin on the phone when he she hits the elevator button. She looks down at her phone which keeps her from noticing she’s stepping off into the elevator shaft…

