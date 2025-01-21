General Hospital Promo: Pain and Suffering Continue

Michael's family face pain and suffering in the aftermath of the explosion on General Hospital

Maurice Benard

Here is the latest General Hospital spoiler promo:

This week in Port Charles citizens face pain from their actions. At the Port Charles Police Department, Anna (Finola Hughes) insists Tracy (Jane Elliot) give up the location of the kids to Jason (Steve Burton) or she stays locked up. Will Tracy snitch? Meanwhile, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) insists she doesn't want Michael (Chad Duell) to suffer. Carly (Laura Wright) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) that everything is Willow’s fault.

Over at GH, Michael keeps calling Sasha's (Sofia Mattsson) name as Carly looks on. Meanwhile Kristina (Kate Mansi) is excited for Sonny to see the revamp of Charlie's Pub as the dimpled dapper don suffers a heart attack.

